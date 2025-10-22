Idahoan Four Cheese Mashed Potatoes
Product Details
For those who can't get enough of a good thing, this Four Cheese Mashed Potatoes blends Cheddar, Bleu, Romanoand Parmesan Cheeses with 100% REAL Idaho Potatoes to create this delightful dish. Great tasting creamy instant potatoes sure to be a hit at dinner time.
- Homemade taste in minutes
- Made with 100% real Idaho potatoes
- Perfectly blended with cheddar, bleu, Romano, & parmesan cheeses
- Kosher
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Idaho Potatoes, Cheddar/Parmesan/Blue/Romano Cheeses (Pasteurized Milk, Cheese Cultures, Salt, Enzymes), Salt, Vegetable Oil (Coconut, Sunflower, Soybean), Whey, Maltodextrin, Sugar, Nonfat Dry Milk, Buttermilk Powder, Monoglycerides, Calcium Stearoyl Lactylate, Natural Flavors, Yeast Extract, Paprika Extract (Color), Annatto Extract (Color).Freshness Preserved by Sodium Acid Pyrophosphate, Sodium Bisulfite, Citric Acid, and Mixed Tocopherols.
Allergen Info
Contains Sulfur Dioxide and Sulfits,Soybean and its Derivatives,Coconuts and Their Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More