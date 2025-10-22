Ingredients

Idaho Potatoes, Cheddar/Parmesan/Blue/Romano Cheeses (Pasteurized Milk, Cheese Cultures, Salt, Enzymes), Salt, Vegetable Oil (Coconut, Sunflower, Soybean), Whey, Maltodextrin, Sugar, Nonfat Dry Milk, Buttermilk Powder, Monoglycerides, Calcium Stearoyl Lactylate, Natural Flavors, Yeast Extract, Paprika Extract (Color), Annatto Extract (Color).Freshness Preserved by Sodium Acid Pyrophosphate, Sodium Bisulfite, Citric Acid, and Mixed Tocopherols.

Contains Sulfur Dioxide and Sulfits,Soybean and its Derivatives,Coconuts and Their Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.

