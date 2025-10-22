Idahoan Four Cheese Mashed Potatoes Perspective: front
Idahoan Four Cheese Mashed Potatoes Perspective: back
Idahoan Four Cheese Mashed Potatoes

4 ozUPC: 0002970000145
Product Details

For those who can't get enough of a good thing, this Four Cheese Mashed Potatoes blends Cheddar, Bleu, Romanoand Parmesan Cheeses with 100% REAL Idaho Potatoes to create this delightful dish. Great tasting creamy instant potatoes sure to be a hit at dinner time.

  • Homemade taste in minutes
  • Made with 100% real Idaho potatoes
  • Perfectly blended with cheddar, bleu, Romano, & parmesan cheeses
  • Kosher

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size140g (28 g)
Amount per serving
Calories110
% Daily value*
Total Fat2.5g3.21%
Saturated Fat1.5g7.5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol5mg1.67%
Sodium580mg25.22%
Total Carbohydrate19g6.91%
Dietary Fiber1g3.57%
Sugar2g
Protein3g
Calcium50mg4%
Iron0.4mg2%
Potassium270mg6%
Vitamin D0Number of International Units0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Idaho Potatoes, Cheddar/Parmesan/Blue/Romano Cheeses (Pasteurized Milk, Cheese Cultures, Salt, Enzymes), Salt, Vegetable Oil (Coconut, Sunflower, Soybean), Whey, Maltodextrin, Sugar, Nonfat Dry Milk, Buttermilk Powder, Monoglycerides, Calcium Stearoyl Lactylate, Natural Flavors, Yeast Extract, Paprika Extract (Color), Annatto Extract (Color).Freshness Preserved by Sodium Acid Pyrophosphate, Sodium Bisulfite, Citric Acid, and Mixed Tocopherols.

Allergen Info
Contains Sulfur Dioxide and Sulfits,Soybean and its Derivatives,Coconuts and Their Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible