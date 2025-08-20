Idahoan® Loaded Baked Mashed Potatoes Family Size Perspective: front
Idahoan® Loaded Baked Mashed Potatoes Family Size Perspective: back
Idahoan® Loaded Baked Mashed Potatoes Family Size

8 ozUPC: 0002970013148
Convenient, portable, easy to prepare. Good for on the go snack, lunch, and dinner.

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size140g (28 g)
Amount per serving
Calories110
% Daily value*
Total Fat2.5g3.21%
Saturated Fat1.5g7.5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium500mg21.74%
Total Carbohydrate19g6.91%
Dietary Fiber1g3.57%
Sugar2g
Protein3g
Calcium40mg4%
Iron0.4mg2%
Potassium290mg6%
Vitamin D0Number of International Units0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Idaho Potatoes, Vegetable Oil (Coconut, Sunflower, Soybean), Salt, Whey, Sugar, Textured Vegetable Protein (Soy Flour, Caramel Color), Cheddar/Romano/Parmesan Cheeses (Pasteurized Milk, Cheese Cultures, Salt, Enzymes), Buttermilk, Maltodextrin, Nonfat Dry Milk, Sour Cream (Cultured Cream, Nonfat Milk), Natural Flavors, Dehydrated Onion, Monoglycerides, Calcium Stearoyl Lactylate, Yeast Extract, Chives, Spices, Paprika Extract (Color), Annatto Extract (Color).Freshness Preserved by Sodium Acid Pyrophosphate, Sodium Bisulfite, Citric Acid and Mixed Tocopherols.

Contains Sulfur Dioxide and Sulfits,Soybean and its Derivatives,Coconuts and Their Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.