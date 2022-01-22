Idahoan® Loaded Baked Mashed Potatoes Perspective: front
Idahoan® Loaded Baked Mashed Potatoes

4 ozUPC: 0002970000148
Whip up delicious potatoes in minutes. Perfect for a variety of wholesome recipes, Idahoan is easy to prepare-Homemade Taste-Every Time.

  • Homemade Taste in Minutes
  • Natural & Artificial Flavorings
  • Made with 100% Real Idaho Potatoes
  • Perfectly Blended with Sour Cream, Cheeses, Onion & Chives with the Taste of Butter & Bacon
  • Kosher
  • Made in USA

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size0.25cup dry (28 g)
Amount per serving
Calories110
% Daily value*
Total Fat2.5g3.21%
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium500mg21.74%
Total Carbohydrate19g6.91%
Protein3g
Calcium40mg4%
Iron0.4mg2%
Potassium290mg6%
Vitamin D0Number of International Units0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Idaho Potatoes, Vegetable Oil (Coconut, Sunflower, Soybean), Salt, Whey, Sugar, Textured Vegetable Protein (Soy Flour, Caramel Color), Cheddar/Romano/Parmesan Cheeses (Pasteurized Milk, Cheese Cultures, Salt, Enzymes), Buttermilk, Maltodextrin, Nonfat Dry Milk, Sour Cream (Cultured Cream, Nonfat Milk), Natural Flavors, Dehydrated Onion, Monoglycerides, Calcium Stearoyl Lactylate, Yeast Extract, Chives, Spices, Paprika Extract (Color), Annatto Extract (Color).Freshness Preserved by Sodium Acid Pyrophosphate, Sodium Bisulfite, Citric Acid and Mixed Tocopherols.

Contains Sulfur Dioxide and Sulfits,Soybean and its Derivatives,Coconuts and Their Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.

