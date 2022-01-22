Ingredients

Idaho Potatoes, Vegetable Oil (Coconut, Sunflower, Soybean), Salt, Whey, Sugar, Textured Vegetable Protein (Soy Flour, Caramel Color), Cheddar/Romano/Parmesan Cheeses (Pasteurized Milk, Cheese Cultures, Salt, Enzymes), Buttermilk, Maltodextrin, Nonfat Dry Milk, Sour Cream (Cultured Cream, Nonfat Milk), Natural Flavors, Dehydrated Onion, Monoglycerides, Calcium Stearoyl Lactylate, Yeast Extract, Chives, Spices, Paprika Extract (Color), Annatto Extract (Color).Freshness Preserved by Sodium Acid Pyrophosphate, Sodium Bisulfite, Citric Acid and Mixed Tocopherols.

Allergen Info

Contains Sulfur Dioxide and Sulfits,Soybean and its Derivatives,Coconuts and Their Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More