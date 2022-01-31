Ingredients

Idaho Potatoes (Including Red Varieties), Sour Cream (Cultured Cream, Nonfat Dry Milk), Corn Syrup Solids, Whey, Modified Food Starch, Vegetable Oil (Coconut, Soybean, Sunflower, Canola), Salt, Reduced Lactose Whey, Cheddar and Blue Cheese (Pasteurized Milk, Cheese Cultures, Salt, Enzymes), Textured Vegetable Protein, Autolyzed Yeast Extract, Dehydrated Garlic, Natural Flavors (Including Smoked), Spices, Whey Protein Concentrate, Xanthan Gum, Dried Cayenne Pepper Sauce, (Cayenne Pepper Sauce [Aged Cayenne Red Peppers, Distilled Vinegar, Salt, Garlic Powder], Maltodextrin, Natural Flavor), Hydrolyzed Soy Protein, Distilled Vinegar, Paprika Extract (Color), Caramel (Color), Dextrose, Annatto Extract (Color), Red 3, Disodium Inosinate, Disodium Guanylate, Monoglycerides.Freshness Preserved by Sodium Bisulfite, Mixed Tocopherols, and Citric Acid

Allergen Info

Contains Sulfur Dioxide and Sulfits,Soybean and its Derivatives,Coconuts and Their Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.