Idahoan Loaded Potato Hearty Soup

7.1 ozUPC: 0002970001103
You don't have to go out for restaurant-quality potato soup any more- Idahoan is bringing it straight to your table! Filled with real red potatoes and red potato skins, this hearty soup delivers exceptional taste and texture with every spoonful.

  • Gluten free
  • Ready in 5 minutes
  • Just add water

Nutritional Information

Gluten Free
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size0.333cup dry (50 g)
Amount per serving
Calories210
% Daily value*
Total Fat9g11.54%
Saturated Fat6g30%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol10mg3.33%
Sodium1010mg43.91%
Total Carbohydrate30g10.91%
Dietary Fiber1g3.57%
Sugar7g
Protein4g
Calcium107mg8%
Iron0mg0%
Potassium533mg10%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Idaho Potatoes (Including Red Varieties), Sour Cream (Cultured Cream, Nonfat Dry Milk), Corn Syrup Solids, Whey, Modified Food Starch, Vegetable Oil (Coconut, Soybean, Sunflower, Canola), Salt, Reduced Lactose Whey, Cheddar and Blue Cheese (Pasteurized Milk, Cheese Cultures, Salt, Enzymes), Textured Vegetable Protein, Autolyzed Yeast Extract, Dehydrated Garlic, Natural Flavors (Including Smoked), Spices, Whey Protein Concentrate, Xanthan Gum, Dried Cayenne Pepper Sauce, (Cayenne Pepper Sauce [Aged Cayenne Red Peppers, Distilled Vinegar, Salt, Garlic Powder], Maltodextrin, Natural Flavor), Hydrolyzed Soy Protein, Distilled Vinegar, Paprika Extract (Color), Caramel (Color), Dextrose, Annatto Extract (Color), Red 3, Disodium Inosinate, Disodium Guanylate, Monoglycerides.Freshness Preserved by Sodium Bisulfite, Mixed Tocopherols, and Citric Acid

Allergen Info
Contains Sulfur Dioxide and Sulfits,Soybean and its Derivatives,Coconuts and Their Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
