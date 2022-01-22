Idahoan Monterey Pepperjack Mashed Potatoes Perspective: front
Idahoan Monterey Pepperjack Mashed Potatoes

4 ozUPC: 0002970002182
Idahoan® Pepper Jack Mashed Potatoes are processed from sound, well peeled and trimmed 100% Idaho® Potatoes. The product complies with the provisions of the Federal Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act and Amendments.

Gluten Free
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size0.25cup dry (28 g)
Amount per serving
Calories110
% Daily value*
Total Fat2.5g3.21%
Saturated Fat1g5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium490mg21.3%
Total Carbohydrate20g7.27%
Dietary Fiber1g3.57%
Sugar1g
Protein3g
Calcium40mg4%
Iron0.4mg2%
Potassium260mg6%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Idaho Potatoes, Vegetable Oil (Sunflower, Coconut, Soybean), Maltodextrin, Salt, Monterey Jack Cheese and Cheddar Cheese (Pasteurized Milk, Cheese Cultures, Salt, Enzymes), Whey, Buttermilk, Nonfat Dry Milk, Sugar, Dried Red Bell Pepper, Dried Jalapeno Pepper, Monoglycerides, Calcium Stearoyl Lactylate, Natural Flavors.Freshness Preserved by Sodium Acid Pyrophosphate, Sodium Bisulfite, Citric Acid, and Mixed Tocopherols

Contains Sulfur Dioxide and Sulfits,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Coconuts and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.

