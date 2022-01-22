Ingredients

Idaho Potatoes, Vegetable Oil (Sunflower, Coconut, Soybean), Maltodextrin, Salt, Monterey Jack Cheese and Cheddar Cheese (Pasteurized Milk, Cheese Cultures, Salt, Enzymes), Whey, Buttermilk, Nonfat Dry Milk, Sugar, Dried Red Bell Pepper, Dried Jalapeno Pepper, Monoglycerides, Calcium Stearoyl Lactylate, Natural Flavors.Freshness Preserved by Sodium Acid Pyrophosphate, Sodium Bisulfite, Citric Acid, and Mixed Tocopherols

Allergen Info

Contains Sulfur Dioxide and Sulfits,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Coconuts and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More