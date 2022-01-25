Idahoan® Roasted Garlic & Parmesan Baby Reds Mashed Potatoes Perspective: front
Idahoan® Roasted Garlic & Parmesan Baby Reds Mashed Potatoes

4.1 ozUPC: 0002970000139
Whip up delicious potatoes in minutes. Perfect for a variety of wholesome recipes, Idahoan is easy to prepare-homemade taste — every time.

  • Made with 100% real Idaho potatoes
  • Naturally gluten free potatoes

Gluten Free
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size140g (29 g)
Amount per serving
Calories110
% Daily value*
Total Fat2.5g3.21%
Saturated Fat1g5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium580mg25.22%
Total Carbohydrate20g7.27%
Dietary Fiber1g3.57%
Sugar1g
Protein3g
Calcium40mg4%
Iron0.4mg2%
Potassium290mg6%
Vitamin D0Number of International Units0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Idaho Potatoes (Russet and Red Varieties), Maltodextrin, Salt, Parmesan Cheese (Pasteurized Milk, Cheese Cultures, Salt, Enzymes), Vegetable Oil (Coconut, Sunflower, Canola) Sugar, Buttermilk Powder, Nonfat Dry Milk, Hydrolyzed Soy Protein, Butter (Cream, Salt), Natural Flavors (Including Smoke), Dried Garlic, Monoglycerides, Whey, Parsley, Calcium Stearoyl Lactylate.Freshness Preserved by Sodium Acid Pyrophosphate, Sodium Bisulfite, Citric Acid, and Mixed Tocopherols.

Allergen Info
Contains Sulfur Dioxide and Sulfits,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Coconuts and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
