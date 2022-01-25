Ingredients

Idaho Potatoes (Russet and Red Varieties), Maltodextrin, Salt, Parmesan Cheese (Pasteurized Milk, Cheese Cultures, Salt, Enzymes), Vegetable Oil (Coconut, Sunflower, Canola) Sugar, Buttermilk Powder, Nonfat Dry Milk, Hydrolyzed Soy Protein, Butter (Cream, Salt), Natural Flavors (Including Smoke), Dried Garlic, Monoglycerides, Whey, Parsley, Calcium Stearoyl Lactylate.Freshness Preserved by Sodium Acid Pyrophosphate, Sodium Bisulfite, Citric Acid, and Mixed Tocopherols.

Allergen Info

Contains Sulfur Dioxide and Sulfits,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Coconuts and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More