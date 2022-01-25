Idahoan® Roasted Garlic & Parmesan Baby Reds Mashed Potatoes
Product Details
Whip up delicious potatoes in minutes. Perfect for a variety of wholesome recipes, Idahoan is easy to prepare-homemade taste — every time.
- Made with 100% real Idaho potatoes
- Naturally gluten free potatoes
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Idaho Potatoes (Russet and Red Varieties), Maltodextrin, Salt, Parmesan Cheese (Pasteurized Milk, Cheese Cultures, Salt, Enzymes), Vegetable Oil (Coconut, Sunflower, Canola) Sugar, Buttermilk Powder, Nonfat Dry Milk, Hydrolyzed Soy Protein, Butter (Cream, Salt), Natural Flavors (Including Smoke), Dried Garlic, Monoglycerides, Whey, Parsley, Calcium Stearoyl Lactylate.Freshness Preserved by Sodium Acid Pyrophosphate, Sodium Bisulfite, Citric Acid, and Mixed Tocopherols.
Allergen Info
Contains Sulfur Dioxide and Sulfits,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Coconuts and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More