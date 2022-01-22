Ingredients

Idaho Potato Slices, Modified Corn Starch, Dried Onion, Maltodextrin, Salt, Coconut Oil, Whey, Sugar, Buttermilk Powder, Nonfat Milk, Sour Cream (Cream, Nonfat Milk, Cultures), Cheddar and Blue Cheese (Pasteurized Milk, Cheese Cultures, Salt, Enzymes), Sodium Bicarbonate, Natural Flavors, Xanthan Gum, Soybean Oil, Sunflower Lecithin, Butter (Cream, Salt), Autolyzed Yeast Extract, Spice, Parsley, Turmeric Extract (Color), Paprika Extract (Color).Freshness Preserved by Sodium Bisulfite

Allergen Info

Contains Sulfur Dioxide and Sulfits,Soybean and its Derivatives,Coconuts and Their Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

