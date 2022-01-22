Idahoan Scalloped Homestyle Casserole Perspective: front
Idahoan Scalloped Homestyle Casserole Perspective: left
Idahoan Scalloped Homestyle Casserole

4 ozUPC: 0002970001262
Product Details

Whip up delicious potatoes in minutes. Perfect for a variety of wholesome recipes, Idahoan is easy to prepare-Homemade Taste-Every Time.

  • Made with 100% Real Idaho Potatoes
  • Naturally Gluten Free potatoes

Nutritional Information

Gluten Free
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size0.667cup dry mix (28 g)
Amount per serving
Calories100
% Daily value*
Total Fat1g1.28%
Saturated Fat1g5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium390mg16.96%
Total Carbohydrate22g8%
Dietary Fiber2g7.14%
Sugar1g
Protein2g
Calcium30mg2%
Iron0.4mg2%
Potassium240mg6%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Idaho Potato Slices, Modified Corn Starch, Dried Onion, Maltodextrin, Salt, Coconut Oil, Whey, Sugar, Buttermilk Powder, Nonfat Milk, Sour Cream (Cream, Nonfat Milk, Cultures), Cheddar and Blue Cheese (Pasteurized Milk, Cheese Cultures, Salt, Enzymes), Sodium Bicarbonate, Natural Flavors, Xanthan Gum, Soybean Oil, Sunflower Lecithin, Butter (Cream, Salt), Autolyzed Yeast Extract, Spice, Parsley, Turmeric Extract (Color), Paprika Extract (Color).Freshness Preserved by Sodium Bisulfite

Allergen Info
Contains Sulfur Dioxide and Sulfits,Soybean and its Derivatives,Coconuts and Their Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
