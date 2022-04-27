Ingredients

Idaho potato slices (preserved with sodium bisulfite), modified food starch, dehydrated onion, salt, vegetable oil (contains one or more of the following: coconut, palm, soybean, cottonseed, sunflower, canola), whey, cheddar cheese blend (whey, maltodextrin, reduced lactose whey, canola oil, cheddar and blue cheese [cultured milk, salt, enzymes], salt, disodium phosphate, whey protein concentrate, citric acid, lactic acid, autolyzed yeast extract, natural flavor), corn syrup solids, butter powder (maltodextrin, butter [cream, salt], nonfat dry milk, buttermilk, salt, canola oil, sour cream [cultured cream, nonfat dry milk], disodium phosphate, natural & artificial flavors, lactic acid, citric acid), corn starch, sugar, natural flavors, sodium bicarbonate, soy lecithin, xanthan gum, celery seed, citric acid, spice, maltodextrin, sodium caseinate, dipotassium phosphate, mono & diglycerides, extractives of annatto and turmeric (color), silicon dioxide (anticaking agent).

Allergen Info

Contains Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More