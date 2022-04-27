Idahoan Scalloped Potatoes Family Size
Product Details
Idahoan® Homestyle Scalloped Potato Casserole is made from sliced, dried potatoes cut from 100% Idaho potatoes and a creamy sauce mix. The product is prepared by adding water, milk, and butter.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Idaho potato slices (preserved with sodium bisulfite), modified food starch, dehydrated onion, salt, vegetable oil (contains one or more of the following: coconut, palm, soybean, cottonseed, sunflower, canola), whey, cheddar cheese blend (whey, maltodextrin, reduced lactose whey, canola oil, cheddar and blue cheese [cultured milk, salt, enzymes], salt, disodium phosphate, whey protein concentrate, citric acid, lactic acid, autolyzed yeast extract, natural flavor), corn syrup solids, butter powder (maltodextrin, butter [cream, salt], nonfat dry milk, buttermilk, salt, canola oil, sour cream [cultured cream, nonfat dry milk], disodium phosphate, natural & artificial flavors, lactic acid, citric acid), corn starch, sugar, natural flavors, sodium bicarbonate, soy lecithin, xanthan gum, celery seed, citric acid, spice, maltodextrin, sodium caseinate, dipotassium phosphate, mono & diglycerides, extractives of annatto and turmeric (color), silicon dioxide (anticaking agent).
Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
