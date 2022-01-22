Idahoan Wisconsin Cheddar Mashed Potatoes
Product Details
Whip up delicious potatoes in minutes. Perfect for a variety of wholesome recipes, Idahoan is easy to prepare-Homemade Taste-Every Time.
- Made with 100% Real Idaho Potatoes
- Naturally Gluten Free potatoes
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Idaho Potatoes, Vegetable Oil (Coconut, Sunflower, Soybean), Salt, Maltodextrin, Buttermilk, Whey, Sugar, Wisconsin Cheddar Cheese (Pasteurized Milk, Cheese Cultures, Salt, Enzymes), Nonfat Dry Milk, Natural Flavors, Monoglycerides, Calcium Stearoyl Lactylate, Paprika Extract (Color), Annatto Extract (Color), Freshness Preserved by Sodium Acid Pyrophosphate, Sodium Bisulfite, Citric Acid and Mixed Tocopherols
Allergen Info
Contains Sulfur Dioxide and Sulfits,Soybean and its Derivatives,Coconuts and Their Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More