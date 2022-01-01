Add a classic look to your bathroom with the InterDesign Austin Soap Pump. This pump holds up to 10 ounces of liquid soap. With a stylish brushed finish, you can easily match the pump to your bathroom decor. The steel construction is rust-resistant and durable for years of quality use.

LIQUID SOAP HOLDER: Holds up to 10 ounces of liquid for your convenience

DURABLE: Rust-resistant steel construction for years of durable use

STYLISH: Brushed finish is fashionable and matches a variety of bathroom decors

IDEAL SIZE: Soap holder measures 3.45" x 2.65" x 8.68"