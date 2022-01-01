iDesign Austin Brushed Soap Pump - Silver Perspective: front
iDesign Austin Brushed Soap Pump - Silver

1 ctUPC: 0008149228330
Product Details

Add a classic look to your bathroom with the InterDesign Austin Soap Pump. This pump holds up to 10 ounces of liquid soap. With a stylish brushed finish, you can easily match the pump to your bathroom decor. The steel construction is rust-resistant and durable for years of quality use.

  • LIQUID SOAP HOLDER: Holds up to 10 ounces of liquid for your convenience
  • DURABLE: Rust-resistant steel construction for years of durable use
  • STYLISH: Brushed finish is fashionable and matches a variety of bathroom decors
  • IDEAL SIZE: Soap holder measures 3.45" x 2.65" x 8.68"