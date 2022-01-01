The iDesign Axis Hand Towel Rack is the perfect addition to your home. This free-standing towel rack features 2 bars to hold and dry fingertip towels in your master, guest, or kids' bathroom. It is made of durable, rust-resistant steel with a matte black finish that will match any decor. The rack features a wide base to keep the base steady and protect your items. The freestanding design allows you to place it wherever you need! It's also great to use in your laundry room or kitchen to keep hand towels within arm's reach.

Dimensions: 7.75 Inch x 6.25 Inch x 13.5 Inch