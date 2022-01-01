The iDesign Bath Accessory Set features a refillable soap dispenser pump, a soap dish to keep sinks residue free, and a toothbrush holder for storing four toothbrushes. Use the tumbler for drinking, rinsing, or storage. Compact wastebasket can has ample room for trash. Bath accessory set with 12 oz. soap dispenser, toothbrush holder stand, tumbler, soap dish, and trash can.

Soap dish helps keep sinks and counter reside free

Toothbrush holder stores 4 toothbrushes