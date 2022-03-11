The iDesign Bathroom Cade Countertop Accessory Set is perfect for organizing your bathroom. This set includes a refillable soap dispenser pump, toothbrush holder, canister, and tray. The set is made of durable, black plastic to bring a cohesive look to your bathroom decor. The soap dispenser can hold up to 12 ounces of your favorite liquid soap or lotion. The toothbrush holder can hold up to 4 toothbrushes for your convenience. Use the canister for storing q-tips, cotton balls, hair supplies, tweezers, razors, makeup brushes, extra toothbrushes, and more. The included lid ensures that all of your items stay clean and dust-free. The oval tray can be used for holding smaller items, such as hair accessories or jewelry, or to keep the other items of this set together.

Toothbrush not included