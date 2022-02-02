The iDesign Axis Over the Cabinet Kitchen Storage Basket is the answer to all your organizational needs! This wire basket is perfect for storing your cleaning supplies, garbage bags, aluminum foil, and more! It can also be used as a handy waste basket. The basket is made of strong steel wire with heavy-duty chrome plating and includes non-absorbent foam backing on the hooks to protect your cabinets. There is nothing to install - just hang these over your cabinet door and they are ready to use. No nails, screws or messy adhesives needed.

OVER THE CABINET STORAGE: Wire over the cabinet storage basket is perfect to store all your cleaning supplies, plastic bags, garbage bags, spices, bathing supplies, dry foods, and more! Can also be used as an extra wastebasket. Ideal for your kitchen, pantry, bathroom, office, dorm room

SAFE BACKING: Non absorbing foam backing to protect cabinets from scratching

OPTIMIZE STORAGE: Maximize bottom swing-open cabinet space with extra storage

IDEAL SIZE: Measures 7.1" x 12.2" x 14.2", perfect for small cabinets.