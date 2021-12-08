iDesign Chrome Lighted Free-Standing Vanity Mirror - Silver Perspective: front
iDesign Chrome Lighted Free-Standing Vanity Mirror - Silver

1 ctUPC: 0008149280330
The Lighted Vanity Mirror from iDesign is perfect for putting on makeup or for personal care needs. Built-in light gives off a soft glow for a better view and the mirror swivels to adjust to any angle. This cordless design features stylish chrome-plated steel to add to any decor. Batteries not included.

  • Convenient lighting with chrome accents
  • Rotating vanity mirror
  • LED lighted 1x and 3x magnification
  • Glass mirror surrounded by durable steel
  • Weighted base

Model: 80330

Battery Size: AAA

Batteries Included: No

Batteries Required: Yes

Quantity of Batteries Required: 4

Dimensions: 7.17 Inch x 4.72 Inch x 9.84 Inch