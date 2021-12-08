Hover to Zoom
iDesign Chrome Lighted Free-Standing Vanity Mirror - Silver
1 ctUPC: 0008149280330
Product Details
The Lighted Vanity Mirror from iDesign is perfect for putting on makeup or for personal care needs. Built-in light gives off a soft glow for a better view and the mirror swivels to adjust to any angle. This cordless design features stylish chrome-plated steel to add to any decor. Batteries not included.
- Convenient lighting with chrome accents
- Rotating vanity mirror
- LED lighted 1x and 3x magnification
- Glass mirror surrounded by durable steel
- Weighted base
Model: 80330
Battery Size: AAA
Batteries Included: No
Batteries Required: Yes
Quantity of Batteries Required: 4
Dimensions: 7.17 Inch x 4.72 Inch x 9.84 Inch