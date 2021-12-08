The Lighted Vanity Mirror from iDesign is perfect for putting on makeup or for personal care needs. Built-in light gives off a soft glow for a better view and the mirror swivels to adjust to any angle. This cordless design features stylish chrome-plated steel to add to any decor. Batteries not included.

Convenient lighting with chrome accents

Rotating vanity mirror

LED lighted 1x and 3x magnification

Glass mirror surrounded by durable steel

Weighted base

Model: 80330

Battery Size: AAA

Batteries Included: No

Batteries Required: Yes

Quantity of Batteries Required: 4

Dimensions: 7.17 Inch x 4.72 Inch x 9.84 Inch