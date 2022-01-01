The iDesign Clarity Bathroom Countertop Accessory Set is perfect for organizing your bathroom.The set is made of durable clear plastic to bring a cohesive look to your bathroom decor. The soap dispenser can hold up to 10 ounces of your favorite liquid soap or lotion. The divided container is great for holding toothbrushes, makeup brushes, cosmetics, q-tips, eyeliner, mascara, and more. The tray can be used to keep the items together in one compact spot or hold smaller items, such as jewelry or hair accessories.

Soap dispenser is designed with a wide opening to make refilling easy

Includes: clear plastic soap dispenser pump, divided container, and tray for holding smaller items or keeping the set together

