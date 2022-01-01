Keep your space clean with the iDesign Clarity Drawer Organizer! This organizer is constructed of durable clear plastic, allowing you to see your items with ease. It features five compartments to allow ample storage for all your items. Store your makeup brushes, tweezers, contact lenses, medications, glasses, pens, pencils, scissors, jewelry, and more. These drawer organizers lock together at the bottom to ensure a secure fit in the drawer for your convenience.

From the Clarity collection

Customizable drawer storage for bathroom vanity or drawers

Great for craft and office supplies

Secure, interlocking bottoms

Great for vanity items, cosmetics, and soaps

Fits most standard drawers

Durable Resipreme plastic

SECURE: Bottoms of organizers lock together for a secure fit in standard drawers for your convenience

VERSATILE: Store cosmetics, styling tools, brushes, and more throughout your home IDEAL SIZE: Drawer organizer measures 16 x 8 x 3, perfect for organizing your home

Model: 42210

Dimensions: 16.0 Inch x 8.0 Inch x 3.0 Inch