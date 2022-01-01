Make the most of your storage space with the iDesign Clarity Interlocking Drawer Organizer Tray. This low-profile divided tray features three compartments to store and organize makeup, cosmetics, skincare, lotions, soaps, and other personal care items in bathroom and vanity drawers. The transparent plastic sides and open top ensure contents are always visible and accessible, while the interlocking bottom can be attached to additional Clarity organizers (sold separately) to offer customized storage. This versatile tray can also be used in the bedroom, closet, office, kitchen, pantry, or in any room around the home that you need additional organization. Made with durable BPA-free clear plastic, this drawer insert is made to last and is easy to clean with mild soap and water. it creates instant organization in compact spaces.

DIVIDED DRAWER ORGANIZER TRAY: Three divided compartments provide storage and organization for makeup, cosmetics, skincare, lotions, soaps, and other personal care items in bathroom and vanity drawers.

MODULAR INTERLOCKING DESIGN: Can be attached to additional Clarity organizers (sold separately) to offer customized storage.

VERSATILE STORAGE SOLUTION: Can also be used in the bedroom, closet, office, kitchen, pantry, and or in any room around the home.

COMPACT SIZE: Measures 12.25 x 12 x 3 to create instant organization in compact spaces.

Interlocking modular storage designed for instant, customizable organization

Bathroom vanity and drawer organizer

Secure, interlocking bottoms

Fits most standard-sized drawers

Made of durable plastic

Model: 42310

Dimensions: 12.25 x 12 x 3 Inch