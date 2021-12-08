Add a touch of style and functionality to your sink with the iDesign Clarity Soap Dispenser. This reusable soap pump provides an eco-friendly alternative to single-use plastic bottles and is made for use with any brand of liquid soap or lotion. It is ideal for replacing name brand bottles for a more stylish look, and the versatile design can be used in the bathroom, kitchen, laundry room, and more. Simply take off the pump and pour your favorite hand soap, dish soap, or lotion into the wide-opening bottle for easy refills. The modern design with clear bottle and brushed nickel finish pump matches a variety of home and bathroom decor styles, and it coordinates with other items in the Clarity collection (sold separately). The durable BPA-free plastic construction is rust-resistant and stands up to every day use. This refillable soap holder is ideal for use in compact spaces on countertops.