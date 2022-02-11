Organize your home with the iDesign Expandable and Stackable Cabinet Shelves! These shelves can be used to store plates, bowls and cups and maximizes the storage space in your cabinets or countertops.

Made of steel with a silver finish to match with any decor and last for years to come

Ideal for use in your kitchen, pantry, bathroom, vanity, bedroom, office, or craft room

Expands to up to 25.5 inches wide to accommodate larger dishware

Units can be stacked to create additional shelving within cabinets

Dimensions: 14 Inch x 9 Inch x 6.45 Inch