Hover to Zoom
iDesign Classico Expandable and Stackable Cabinet Shelves - Silver
1 ctUPC: 0008149248866
Purchase Options
Product Details
Organize your home with the iDesign Expandable and Stackable Cabinet Shelves! These shelves can be used to store plates, bowls and cups and maximizes the storage space in your cabinets or countertops.
- Made of steel with a silver finish to match with any decor and last for years to come
- Ideal for use in your kitchen, pantry, bathroom, vanity, bedroom, office, or craft room
- Expands to up to 25.5 inches wide to accommodate larger dishware
- Units can be stacked to create additional shelving within cabinets
Dimensions: 14 Inch x 9 Inch x 6.45 Inch