The iDesign Crisp Refrigerator Bin is a versatile addition to your home. This quality bin is made of clear, BPA-free, durable plastic that lasts for years of use. This bin is perfect for storing food, craft supplies, cleaning supplies, and more. With a sliding upper tray, you can easily access your food and place additional items on top of the organizer. Place your items in the fridge, in the freezer, on your countertop, or on a shelf for organization anywhere. The transparent material allows you to easily see your items. Measuring 12.72 x 6.32 x 3.88, this storage bin is useful for any room in your home. Great for storing dry goods and food in the pantry. Stack these or use side by side to create the storage solution that works best for you. Maximize storage space in refrigerator, freezer, cabinets, cupboards, pantry shelves or inside drawers.Upper and lower ledges allow the bin to easily stack to maximize space in your refrigerator. Smaller Crisp Bins stack on top and easily slide from side to side, letting you access food quickly without removing the bins from your shelf. You can also stack another same-sized bin on top for multi-level organization.This bin was designed with your home in mind. Your kids can grab their favorite healthy snacks while minimizing spills!

PLASTIC FOOD STORAGE BIN: Great for creating a clean and organized refrigerator or pantry

FUNCTIONAL ORGANIZATION: Tray lid allows you to stack other food items on top for even more storage in a tight space

CONVENIENT DESIGN: Easily move food from fridge, to counter, to kitchen table with the integrated ledges and handles for easy holding

Dimensions: 12.72 Inch x 6.32 Inch x 3.88 Inch