The iDesign Crisp Refrigerator Bin is a versatile addition to your home. This quality bin is made of clear, BPA-free, durable plastic that lasts for years of use. This bin is perfect for storing food, craft supplies, cleaning supplies, and more. Place your items in the fridge, in the freezer, on your countertop, or on a shelf for organization anywhere. The transparent material allows you to easily see your items.

Great for creating a clean and organized refrigerator or pantry

Stack these or use side by side to create the storage solution that works best for you

Upper and lower ledges allow the bin to easily stack

Easily move food from fridge, to counter, to kitchen table with the integrated ledges for easy holding

Dimensions:6.32 Inch x 6.32 Inch x 3.76 Inch

