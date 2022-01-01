Add a touch of style and convenience to your sink with InterDesign's Euro Hands-Free Soap Dispenser. The motion sensor detects your hand with one pass and dispenses just the right amount of liquid soap. Great for kitchens and bathrooms, this sleekly designed dispenser can help keep germs at a minimum while eliminating the need to touch the pump when your hands are dirty.

Wide-mouth opening makes refilling with your favorite liquid soap or even hand sanitizer quick and easy

Rustproof construction with elevated feet on the base to prevent scratches to counter surfaces

Compact size fits into areas with limited sink or counter top space

Holds 8.45 oz

Dimensions: 3.52 Inch x 4.68 Inch x 8.46 Inch