iDesign Formbu Tissue Box Cover adds a nice accent and natural style to any room. The natural beige finish makes this an attractive piece that will match with any decor. The bamboo body ensures durability for years of quality use. The wide, sturdy base prevents boutique box from tipping over or sliding around countertops for your convenience. This tissue box holder is perfect to use in your bathroom, kitchen, office, bedroom, dorm room, or any place where it's needed.

Fits over standard square tissue boxes

Dimensions: 5.25 Inch x 5.25 Inch x 6 Inch