The iDesign Fridge and Freezer Storage Organizer Bin are the perfect solution for organizing any kitchen. These versatile bins are made of durable, clear plastic and feature integrated handles for easy transportation. The open lid design makes seeing and stocking your items easy! Store produce, meats, cheeses and more in the Binz and place in the fridge or freezer!

Dimensions:14.5 Inch x 5 Inch x 5 Inch