iDesign Fridge & Pantry Storage Bins - Clear
4 pkUPC: 0008149201080
The iDesign Fridge and Pantry Storage and Organization Bins are the perfect solution for organizing any kitchen.
- Made of durable, clear plastic
- Feature integrated handles for easy transportation
- Great for creating a clean and organized refrigerator or pantry
- Store food, kitchen utensils, craft supplies, cosmetics, and other home necessities
Dimensions: 8 Inch x 8 Inch x 6 Inch each