1 ctUPC: 0008149297557
Store a bar of your favorite soap in style for hand washing or bathing with the decorative Gina Soap Dish.

  • COUNTERTOP SOAP DISH: Keeps bar soap at hand near the sink while also protecting surfaces from soap residue and excess water
  • RAISED RIDGES AND GROOVES: Inner surface of the soap holder features raised ridges to provide proper airflow and allow the bar to dry more efficiently after use
  • VERSATILE DESIGN: Accommodates most brands of bar soap and can be used by bathroom, kitchen, laundry room, or utility sinks
  • COMPACT SIZE: Ideal for use in compact spaces on countertops

Dimensions: 5 Inch x 3.75 Inch x 2 Inch