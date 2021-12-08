Store a bar of your favorite soap in style for hand washing or bathing with the decorative Gina Soap Dish.

COUNTERTOP SOAP DISH: Keeps bar soap at hand near the sink while also protecting surfaces from soap residue and excess water

RAISED RIDGES AND GROOVES: Inner surface of the soap holder features raised ridges to provide proper airflow and allow the bar to dry more efficiently after use

VERSATILE DESIGN: Accommodates most brands of bar soap and can be used by bathroom, kitchen, laundry room, or utility sinks

COMPACT SIZE: Ideal for use in compact spaces on countertops

Dimensions: 5 Inch x 3.75 Inch x 2 Inch