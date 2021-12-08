Organize your bathroom vanity in style with the iDesign Kent Bar Soap Dish. Designed with style and function in mind, this dish keeps soap at hand near the sink while also protecting the counter from soap residue and excess water. The inner surface of the soap holder features raised ridges and grooves to provide proper airflow and to allow the bar to dry more efficiently. This versatile soap saver can also be used by the kitchen sink. Featuring a modern design and bronze finish, this sink organizer matches a variety of home and bathroom decor styles. Measuring 5" x 4" x 1", this soap dish is perfect for use in compact spaces on countertops.

Durable BPA-free plastic construction

Easy to clean with mild soap and water