Keep your kitchen organized with the iDesign Storage Bin! This BPA-free clear plastic storage container is ideal for holding packets, pouches, and boxes, on your pantry shelves, keeping the contents visible and easy to locate.

  • Perfect for organizing your fridge or freezer
  • Built-in handles and feet
  • Stackable design
  • Durable, BPA-free plastic

Model: 64530

Cleaning Method: Hand Wash

Dimensions: 6.0 Inch x 10.0 Inch x 5.0 Inch