Hover to Zoom
iDesign Kitchen Binz Storage Organizer Bin - Clear
1 ctUPC: 0008149264530
Purchase Options
Product Details
Keep your kitchen organized with the iDesign Storage Bin! This BPA-free clear plastic storage container is ideal for holding packets, pouches, and boxes, on your pantry shelves, keeping the contents visible and easy to locate.
- Perfect for organizing your fridge or freezer
- Built-in handles and feet
- Stackable design
- Durable, BPA-free plastic
Model: 64530
Cleaning Method: Hand Wash
Dimensions: 6.0 Inch x 10.0 Inch x 5.0 Inch