Keep your kitchen organized with the iDesign Lazy Susan Cabinet Bin! This white, plastic wedge storage container is ideal for holding boxes, pouches, dry food, and more on your pantry shelves or in your cabinets, keeping the contents visible and easy to locate. The container's open top, Lazy Susan design and built in handles keep your food easy to access. Suitable for use in the cabinets or pantry, the organizer bin is also ideal as a storage container in other areas around the home. Purchase 4 bins to complete an entire circle.

Great for creating a clean and organized refrigerator or pantry

Ideal for kitchen cabinets, pantries, laundry room, utility room, craft room, and more

Store food, kitchen utensils, craft supplies, and other home necessities

Dimensions: 16.5 Inch x 11 Inch x 4 Inch