The iDesign Linus Fridge and Freezer Storage Organizer Bin are the perfect solutions for organizing any kitchen. These versatile bins are made of durable, clear plastic to last for years of quality use. The open lid design makes seeing and stocking your items easy! The textured bottom prevents your items from sliding around. Store fruits, veggies, meats, cheeses, dry food, snacks, and more in the bin and place in the fridge or freezer!Maximize storage space in fridge, freezer, cabinets, cupboards, or pantry shelves. When it's time to freshen up, simply hand wash with mild soap and water for a quick clean.

Dimensions: 11 Inch x 7 Inchx 3.5 Inch