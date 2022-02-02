Hover to Zoom
iDesign Linus Napkin Spinner - Clear
1 ctUPC: 0008149258830
Product Details
Keep your dining necessities handy in the attractive iDesign Linus Lazy Susan Napkin and Condiments Turntable Holder.
- Made with clear, sturdy plastic
- The center section provides a handy spot for all your napkins
- The base tray is perfect for storingketchup and mustard, salad toppers, and more
- The ribbing details along the edges keep the turntable from sliding
Dimensions: 9.75 Inch x 8.0 Inch x 4.25 Inch