Upgrade your kitchen storage with the iDesign Linus Pullz Organizer Bins. This set of four storage bins create instant organization in the refrigerator, freezer, or pantry for items such as bottles, cans, pouches, packets, fruit, vegetables, and more. The open top design and transparent sides ensure contents are always visible and accessible, while the built-in handle on each bin allows for portability and quick reorganization. These modular bins can be paired with other organizers in the Linus collection (sold separately) for a custom storage solution. Designed with versatility in mind, they can also be used in the bathroom, bedroom, closet, office, laundry room, or anywhere you need additional storage. Made with durable BPA-free clear plastic, these bins stand up to every day use and are easy to clean with mild soap and water.

Dimensions: 4 Inch x 11 Inch x 3.5 Inch