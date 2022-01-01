Upgrade your kitchen storage with the iDesign Linus Stackable Organizer Bins. This set of four storage bins create instant organization in the refrigerator, freezer, or pantry for items such as fruit, vegetables, cans, bottles, boxes, snack bags, and more. The open top and front ensure contents are always visible and accessible, and they can be stacked on top of each other vertically to maximize storage space. Designed with versatility in mind, they can also be used in the bathroom, bedroom, closet, office, laundry room, or anywhere you need additional storage. Made with durable BPA-free clear plastic, these bins stand up to every day use and are easy to clean with mild soap and water.

Dimensions: 5.25 Inch x 11 Inch x 3.5 Inch