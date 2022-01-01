Organize your shower in style with the iDesign Metro Corner Storage Shelf. This organizer provides two tiers of storage space for a variety of bathroom necessities such as shampoo and conditioner bottles, body wash, soap, toothbrushes, toothpaste, and more in the shower or bathtub. The open wire design provides proper airflow and allows items to dry more efficiently after use, while the included Turn-N-Lock suction cups maintain a secure hold in wet or dry conditions. Simply press firmly and turn the knobs clockwise until they stop to adhere to the shower wall - no drilling or hardware required! The durable rust-resistant aluminum construction with silver finish is made to last and stands up to everyday use.

Dimensions: 11 Inch x 8.15 Inch x 14.05 Inch