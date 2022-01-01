iDesign Nogu Tissue Box Cover adds a nice accent to any room. The brushed stainless steel body is an attractive addition to any decor and ensures durability for years of quality use. The sturdy, wide base prevents sliding on countertops to ensure your tissue box stays in place. This tissue box holder is perfect to use in your bathroom, kitchen, office, bedroom, dorm room, or any place where it's needed.

Fits over standard square tissue boxes and is easy to refill

Dimensions: 6.1 Inch x 6.1 Inch x 6 Inch