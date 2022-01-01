iDesign Olivia Tissue Box Cover adds a nice accent to any room. The bronze makes this an attractive piece that will match with any decor. The steel body ensures durability for years of quality use. The sturdy, wide steel base prevents sliding on countertops. This tissue box holder is perfect to use in your bathroom, kitchen, office, bedroom, dorm room, or any place where it's needed. The iDesign Olivia Tissue Box Cover measures 5.5 x 5.5 x 5.75, perfectly compact to fit on your countertop. With iDesign by InterDesign, you can #LiveSimply every day.

TISSUE BOX COVER: Tissue box holder is perfect for use in bathroom, kitchen, office, living room, bedroom, dorm room, and more to provide nasal comfort wherever you need it. Fits over standard square tissue boxes

STYLISH: Bronze finish is a classic style and matches any decor

DURABLE: Constructed of durable steel for years of quality use

COMPACT SIZE: Tissue box cover measures 5.5 x 5.5 x 5.75, perfect for your countertop