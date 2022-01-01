iDesign Olivia Tall Soap Pump - Bronze Perspective: front
iDesign Olivia Tall Soap Pump - Bronze

1 ctUPC: 0008149226381
Product Details

Add a classic look to your bathroom with the iDesign Olivia Tall Soap Pump. This pump holds up to 8 ounces of liquid soap in your kitchen or bathroom. With a stylish brushed finish, you can easily match the pump to your bathroom decor. The steel construction is rust-resistant and durable for years of quality use.

  • Simply remove the top and pour in your favorite brand of liquid or gel soap
  • Dimensions: 3.5 Inch x 3.5 Inch x 8 Inch