Add a classic look to your bathroom with the iDesign Olivia Tall Soap Pump. This pump holds up to 8 ounces of liquid soap in your kitchen or bathroom. With a stylish brushed finish, you can easily match the pump to your bathroom decor. The steel construction is rust-resistant and durable for years of quality use.

Simply remove the top and pour in your favorite brand of liquid or gel soap

Dimensions: 3.5 Inch x 3.5 Inch x 8 Inch