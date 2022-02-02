iDesign Small Jewelry Box Perspective: front
iDesign Small Jewelry Box

1 ctUPC: 0008149260930
  • Organize your jewelry, cosmetics, office supplies, and more for easy access
  • Made of durable clear plastic, this organizer is perfect for storing your small items
  • It fits easily into drawers for yourconvenience
  • Use this storage organizer in your bedroom, bathroom, office, or on your vanity, desk, or nightstand
  • Three trays have a total of 40 compartments
  • The clear plastic makes finding your items easy and matches any decor

Dimensions: 8.75 Inch x 7.75 Inch x 2.75 Inch