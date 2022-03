The InterDesign Una Bin is a modern, sleek basket that will complement any decor! Made of durable plastic, it includes an integrated handle for ease of use. Great for the bathroom, kitchen, closet and more! Great for towel, makeup, soap, hair care products, deodorant, or shampoo storage.Sleek, modern design - fits perfectly under cabinets!

Dimensions: 16 Inch x 6 Inch x 6 Inch