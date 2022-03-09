The iDesign Vine Soap Saver is your solution to keeping soap bars clean and dry. This oval bar soap holder is great for keeping soap or sponges within arm's reach at any sink. The trays are made of durable bronze steel with a vanilla ceramic insert to provide years of quality use. The leaf-design surrounding the ceramic is elegant and matches any style. These soap holders are great to use in the bathroom, shower, kitchen, or laundry room.

Features raised ridges to hold and dry your soap or sponge to prevent any slipping off the base or around the counter

The insert is removable to make cleaning easy

Measures 5.5" x 3.45" x 2", perfect for your counter space