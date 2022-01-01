The iDesign York Hand Towel Rack is the perfect addition to your home. This free-standing towel rack features 2 bars to hold and dry fingertip towels in your master, guest, or kids' bathroom. It is made of durable steel with a chrome finish that will match any decor. The rack is equipped with 4 steel feet to keep it off the ground and protect your items. The freestanding design allows you to place it wherever you need! It's also great to use in your laundry room or kitchen to keep hand towels within arm's reach.

Dimensions: 9 Inch x 5.5 Inch x 13.5 Inch