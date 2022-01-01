Say hello to this perfectly compact, stylish and portable appliance that will keep your beverages nice and chilled! With the ability to make ice in as little as 7 minutes, this unit has the capability to produce 33 pounds of ice per day. A viewing window allows you watch the ice being made, while the 2-pound ice basket ensures plenty of capacity for all of your beverage needs. The LED-lighted control panel lets you to choose from small or large ice cube sizes, while also letting you know when to add water and if the ice basket is full. Perfect for pool parties, home bars, dorm rooms, offices and more. Cold Drinks. Warm Smiles.

CONTROL PANEL: Simple to understand and illuminated with LED lights, the electronic control panel lets you know when you need to add water, when the ice basket is full and allows you to choose the size of the ice cubes

DESIGNED FOR CONVENIENCE: Convenient and compact in size, this ice maker looks good on a countertop while producing ice for whenever or wherever you need it

ICE BASKET CAPACITY: Stores up to 2 pounds of ice at a time so you can keep your drinks ice-cold!

LARGE ICE-MAKING CAPACITY: Keep the 2.5-quart water tank filled and this unit will produce 33 pounds of ice in a 24 hour period - enough to keep drinks cold all day long

QUICK-FREEZING ICE: Makes 9 small or large cylinder-shaped ice cubes in as little as 7 minutes

REMOVABLE ICE BASKET & SCOOP: Ice basket and scoop easily remove, allowing you to transfer ice cubes to your drinks, ice bucket or cooler

TRANSPARENT LID: Large clear lid allows for easy viewing of ice cube capacity

Model: ICEB33BS