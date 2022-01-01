Say hello to this perfectly compact, stylish, and portable appliance that will keep your beverages nice and chilled! With the ability to make ice in as little as 7 minutes, this unit has the capability to produce 26 pounds of ice per day. A viewing window allows you watch the ice being made, while the 2-pound ice basket ensures plenty of capacity for all your beverage needs. The LED-lighted control panel lets you choose from small or large ice cube sizes, while also letting you know when to add water and if the ice basket is full. Perfect for pool parties, home bars, dorm rooms, offices, and more. Cold drinks. Warm smiles.

Transparent Lid: Large clear lid allows for easy viewing of ice cube capacity

Removable Ice Basket: Ice basket easily removes to transfer ice cubes

Simple Serving: Remove the ice basket to move large quantities of ice, then use the included ice scoop to fill beverage glasses.

Drain Plug: Remove to easily drain water from the unit when not in use

Designed for Convenience: Portable, convenient and compact in size

Large Ice-Making Capacity: Keep the water tank filled and this unit will produce 26 pounds of ice in a 24-hour period

Water Tank Capacity: 3 quarts

Ice Basket Capacity: Stores up to 2 pounds of ice at a time.

Quick-Freezing Ice: Makes 9 small or large cylinder-shaped ice cubes in as little as 7 minutes.

Control Panel: Simple to understand and illuminated with LED lights, the electronic control panel lets you know when you need to add water, when the ice basket is full, and allows you to choose the size of the ice cubes

Model: ICEB26AQ