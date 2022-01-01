This Igloo 7-cubic feet Chest Freezer offers the space to accommodate all your storage needs! Perfect for stocking up on frozen food such as meat, pizza, fruits and vegetables, ice cream, ice and more – this reliable chest freezer has a quick freezing system with a mechanical temperature control that is easily accessible. The convenient and removable storage basket allows you to store the small things you don’t want to get lost!

The D-Type Refrigeration tube has more surface area, a larger heat exchange area and a higher efficiency, allowing the freezer to get colder faster than other chest freezers.

The adjustable thermostat is easy to access and features a minimum/maximum control dial that allows your temperature to be controlled from -10 to 10 °F.

Convenient hanging coated wire storage basket easily removes and slides for easier organization and helps you keep smaller items readily available so they don’t get lost.

Built-in strong and balanced metal hinges lets you keep the freezer door open at different angles (45-90 degrees), allowing you to work hands-free while preventing the door from dropping.

High-efficient foam is used to help insulate the interior and lid keeps the noise low, allowing for a super-quiet operation.

Features an LED Light located next to the thermostat dial to let you know that your unit is powered on and running.

Recessed door handles give the freezer a sleek and modern appearance and makes opening and closing the lid easy.

Freezer will continue to run even when the outside temperature is as low as 23 ° F, allowing you to store your freezer in basements and some garages.

Water drain is in the front, ensuring a clear path for water to travel during defrosting.

Model: ICFMD70WH6A