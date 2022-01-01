Dispense hot & cold water with this Bottom Load Self-Cleaning Igloo Water Dispenser! This bottom-loader gives you ice-cold and piping hot water in just seconds! This water dispenser allows you to load 3 or 5 gallon bottles with no plumbing required! There is a child safety lock for the hot button so there are no accidents. The Ozone Self-Cleaning function helps prevent the formation of bacteria so you can drink with a peace of mind. Satisfy your thirst with cool water or relax with a hot beverage using the brand you can trust

SELF-CLEANING: The ozone self-cleaning technology helps prevent the formation of bacteria laden bio-film buildup and maintains the original quality of the bottled water

REMOVABLE DRIP TRAY: Water dispenser is equipped with a removable drip tray, allowing for a quick and easy clean up!

LED NIGHT LIGHT: Switch on the back allow you to turn on an LED Night Light, giving you a soft glow and a convenient night time assistant for people who are afraid of the dark or households with dark hallways and rooms

ON/OFF SWITCHES: Both the hot and cold on/off switches are located on the back of the water dispenser, giving you power-saving options as well as full control of when to heat and cool water

TWO SIPHONS: Comes with two different sized water siphons, working with both 3 and 5 gallon bottles

DIRECT WATER HOOKUP: Instead of restocking water dispenser with 3 & 5 gallon bottles, this water dispenser allows you to hook up to a water line for one continuous flow

ADJUSTABLE LEGS: Equipped with two rear leveling adjustable legs to ensure water dispenser is sitting upright and level

SILICONE TUBING: Durable hospital standard grade silicon tubes resist extreme temperature variations and gives the water its ultimate purity