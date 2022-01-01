Dispense hot or cold water with this top load Igloo Water Dispenser! This top-loader gives you ice-cold and piping-hot water in just seconds! This water dispenser allows you to load 3 or 5 gallon bottles – no plumbing required! There is also child safety lock for the hot button so there are no accidents. Satisfy your thirst with cool water or relax with a hot beverage using the brand you can trust!

TOP-LOADING DISPENSER: Features an easy-to-use top-loading water system, which allows you to see if the water is running low. Suitable for 3 and 5 gallon water bottles (not included)

INNOVATIVE DESIGN: Free standing slim, white space-saving design is ideal for any space – making it perfect for homes, kitchens, offices, dorm rooms & more!

HOT & COLD WATER: When you use our water dispenser, choose between ice-cold and steaming hot water – perfect for cool, refreshing drinks and tea, coffee, hot cocoa, instant soup & more!

SAFE & EASY DISPENSING: Two push buttons and two separate spigots for both cold and hot water make dispensing easy and allow you to refill almost any sized cup, hassle-free.

REMOVABLE DRIP TRAY: Water dispenser is equipped with a removable drip tray, allowing for a quick and easy clean up!

LED INDICATOR LIGHTS: Red and green indicator lights illuminate when water dispenser is heating and cooling, letting you know when water reaches maximum temperature

ON/OFF SWITCHES: Both the hot and cold on/off switches are located on the back of the water dispenser, giving you power-saving options as well as full control of when to heat and cool water

ADJUSTABLE LEGS: Equipped with two front leveling adjustable legs to ensure water dispenser is sitting upright and level

SILICONE TUBING: Durable hospital standard grade silicon tubes resist extreme temperature variations and gives the water its ultimate purity