Keep your foods and beverages at the perfect temperature! This spacious refrigerator-freezer combo keeps snacks and beverages cool - wherever you need them! The roomy inside features two slide-out glass shelves and a freezer compartment, along with 2-liter bottle storage and a can dispenser built into the interior of the door. Operated by a simple dial control, the adjustable thermostat keeps foods at the ideal temperature. This unit adds the perfect touch of functionality to home offices, recreation rooms, dorm rooms, and more! Cold Drinks. Warm Smiles.

Accessories: Ice Cube Tray; Ice Scraper & Freezer Drip Tray

Capacity: Spacious 3.2 Cu. Ft.. Capacity

Cooling Type: Compressor Static Cooling No Fan

Defrost: Manual Defrost

Freezer: Separate Freezer Compartment Is Ideal For Any Frozen Foods

Glass Shelves: Two Slide-Out Adjustable Glass Shelves w/ Spill Guards

Handle: Recessed Door Handle Provides A Stylish Flush Finish With The Door

Interior Door Storage: 8-Can Dispenser-2L Bottle Storage & Condiment or Bottle Storage Shelving

Refrigerator Cooling Range: 32°F – 50°F

Thermostat: Adjustable Mechanical Temperature Control

Model: IRF32BK