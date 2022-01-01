Keep your foods and beverages at the perfect temperature! This spacious 1.6 cu. ft. refrigerator-freezer provides ample space to store snacks, fruits and vegetables, soda, beer, ice cream and more. The roomy inside features a slide-out glass shelf and a freezer compartment, along with 2-liter bottle storage and adjustable shelving for condiments, jars, soda cans and more. Operated by a simple dial control, the adjustable thermostat keeps foods at the ideal temperature. This unit is perfect for home offices, recreation rooms, dorm rooms, and more. Cold Drinks. Warm Smiles.