Designed to enhance the wine-tasting experience of red wines these Illuminati Red Wine Glasses from Epicureanist come as a set of six. This glassware is made of lead-free crystal which is safer for the environment and helps cut down on fine scratches or cloudiness from washing. Each glass also goes through a hardening process to make it more resistant to breakage and everyday wear. Set of 6 wine glasses . Able to hold 21 fl oz/ 621 ml. Break resistant. Dishwasher safe. Lead-free glass.